291 Scotia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage internet access new construction

Megatel Homes' Winston townhome plan features the most convenient location in the entire DFW Metroplex. This community is 15 mi. from DFW, 2 mi. to I-35, and 4 mi. to the N. Dallas Tollway. This home is loaded with granite counter tops, soft close drawers & cabinets, glass tile back splash, porcelain tile tub & shower surrounds, hard wood floors in kitchen and family room, built in appliances, under cabinet & pendant lights, and more. Plan has a 3rd floor game room and patio with a 1st floor study and full bath. Energy & safety features incl. tankless water heater, radiant barrier decking, 16 seer TRANE HVAC, fire suppression system & Wi-Fi thermostats. Washer& dryer in unit!