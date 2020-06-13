291 Scotia Street

Amenities
Megatel Homes' Winston townhome plan features the most convenient location in the entire DFW Metroplex. This community is 15 mi. from DFW, 2 mi. to I-35, and 4 mi. to the N. Dallas Tollway. This home is loaded with granite counter tops, soft close drawers & cabinets, glass tile back splash, porcelain tile tub & shower surrounds, hard wood floors in kitchen and family room, built in appliances, under cabinet & pendant lights, and more. Plan has a 3rd floor game room and patio with a 1st floor study and full bath. Energy & safety features incl. tankless water heater, radiant barrier decking, 16 seer TRANE HVAC, fire suppression system & Wi-Fi thermostats. Washer& dryer in unit!