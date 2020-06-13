All apartments in The Colony
291 Scotia Street
Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:54 AM

291 Scotia Street

291 Scotia St · No Longer Available
Location

291 Scotia St, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Megatel Homes' Winston townhome plan features the most convenient location in the entire DFW Metroplex. This community is 15 mi. from DFW, 2 mi. to I-35, and 4 mi. to the N. Dallas Tollway. This home is loaded with granite counter tops, soft close drawers & cabinets, glass tile back splash, porcelain tile tub & shower surrounds, hard wood floors in kitchen and family room, built in appliances, under cabinet & pendant lights, and more. Plan has a 3rd floor game room and patio with a 1st floor study and full bath. Energy & safety features incl. tankless water heater, radiant barrier decking, 16 seer TRANE HVAC, fire suppression system & Wi-Fi thermostats. Washer& dryer in unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

