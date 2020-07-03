All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 2403 Magalia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
2403 Magalia Lane
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:13 PM

2403 Magalia Lane

2403 Magalia Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2403 Magalia Ln, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to occupy this beautiful townhome! Highly desirable 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath floorpan - HUGE bedroom sizes plus each has it's own ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. 3rd bedroom on the top floor can also be used an optional game room. Wood floors in the main living area with gas fireplace. Designer kitchen has granite countertops, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Oversized covered patio is perfect for entertaining! Garage can accommodate two cars plus storage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. HOA paid by landlord. Incredible location is 15 minutes to Shops at Legacy, 20 minutes to DFW Airport, minutes to restaurants and conveniences. Easy commuting access to 121, PGB and 35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Magalia Lane have any available units?
2403 Magalia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 Magalia Lane have?
Some of 2403 Magalia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Magalia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Magalia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Magalia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Magalia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 2403 Magalia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Magalia Lane offers parking.
Does 2403 Magalia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 Magalia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Magalia Lane have a pool?
No, 2403 Magalia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Magalia Lane have accessible units?
No, 2403 Magalia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Magalia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Magalia Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District