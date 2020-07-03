2403 Magalia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Be the first to occupy this beautiful townhome! Highly desirable 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath floorpan - HUGE bedroom sizes plus each has it's own ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. 3rd bedroom on the top floor can also be used an optional game room. Wood floors in the main living area with gas fireplace. Designer kitchen has granite countertops, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Oversized covered patio is perfect for entertaining! Garage can accommodate two cars plus storage. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. HOA paid by landlord. Incredible location is 15 minutes to Shops at Legacy, 20 minutes to DFW Airport, minutes to restaurants and conveniences. Easy commuting access to 121, PGB and 35.