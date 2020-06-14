118 Hamilton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 3 Bed 2 Bath home. The house features open floor plan with granite countertop. built-in Microwave and much more! Fenced back yard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. Property includes hassle free utility setup with Simple Bill, residents responsible for utility usage payments.