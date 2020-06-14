All apartments in Terrell
118 Hamilton Drive

118 Hamilton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

118 Hamilton Drive, Terrell, TX 75160

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 Bed 2 Bath home. The house features open floor plan with granite countertop. built-in Microwave and much more! Fenced back yard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. Property includes hassle free utility setup with Simple Bill, residents responsible for utility usage payments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Hamilton Drive have any available units?
118 Hamilton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terrell, TX.
What amenities does 118 Hamilton Drive have?
Some of 118 Hamilton Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Hamilton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Hamilton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Hamilton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Hamilton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 118 Hamilton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 118 Hamilton Drive does offer parking.
Does 118 Hamilton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Hamilton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Hamilton Drive have a pool?
No, 118 Hamilton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 Hamilton Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Hamilton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Hamilton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Hamilton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Hamilton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Hamilton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
