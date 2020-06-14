Apartment List
17 Apartments for rent in Terrell, TX with garage

Terrell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
115 Brooks Street
115 Brooks St, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 115 Brooks Street in Terrell. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
119 Hamilton Drive
119 Hamilton Drive, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1565 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Brick House with Stone Accents. Home includes high ceilings, arched doorways, and rounded corners. Upgraded master bath with spacious closets. Granite kitchen counter tops with built-in Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1716 Eastgate Drive
1716 Eastgate Dr, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1383 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1716 Eastgate Drive in Terrell. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1820 Brookwood Drive
1820 Brookwood Drive, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1248 sqft
Great floor plan featuring split bedrooms and open kitchen to the living room. The master bath has been updated . Outside, you can stay cool on the covered back patio that overlooks the large backyard.

1 of 3

Last updated August 20 at 10:27pm
1 Unit Available
245 Willow Creek Lane
245 Willow Creek Ln, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1693 sqft
The property will be available on September 1, 2019
Results within 5 miles of Terrell

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
2101 Juniper Drive
2101 Juniper Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1591 sqft
2017 Luxury Home Built by Megatel in Windmill Farms! Single Story with Open Floor plan! Very convenient location: Easy access to highway 80; 25 Minutes away from downtown Dallas! 15 Minutes away from Lavon Lake! Community host 5 schools, 2 pools,

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
1217 Singletree Court
1217 Singletree Court, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2320 sqft
Beautiful Large 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Master Planned Windmill Farms. Unique 2 Story on corner lot in cul d sac. Low traffic. This home features an open floor plan, a 2 car garage, Formal dining room, and a room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
5070 Royal Springs Drive
5070 Royal Springs Drive, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2945 sqft
2-story house located in Windmill Farms. Great school district. Great Open Floor plan with lot of natural light throughout the house. Master room downstairs. Open Kitchen concept. Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2421 Anton Drive
2421 Anton Dr, Forney, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2250 sqft
Come check out this single story 5 bedroom home in Travis Ranch Forney! Granite counter tops, decorative light fixtures grand living room with vaulted ceilings. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
2000 Aster Trail
2000 Aster Trail, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2236 sqft
4 bedroom , 2 full baths on a corner lot! NEW paint. Split floorplan, Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space. Large master bedroom and bath. Separate shower and garden tub. Large walk in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Windmill Farms
1 Unit Available
3005 Guadalupe Drive
3005 Guadalupe Drive, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2169 sqft
Gorgeous home loaded with lots of upgrades; granite kitchen counter tops, handcrafted and designed custom cabinet, 20 inch tiles with glass inserts, furniture vanities, Jacuzzi tub, energy star home, radiant barrier, ceiling fans, cast stone fire
Results within 10 miles of Terrell
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
29 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
45 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
4108 Dragonfly Court
4108 Dragonfly Court, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2404 sqft
Better than New! Barely lived.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
4035 Eagle Drive
4035 Eagle Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1419 sqft
Ready to move in property in desired Heartland location. Carpets replaced in May 2020, kitchen offers elegant maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, great open floor plan with a large backyard.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2016 Karsen Lane
2016 Karsen Lane, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1820 sqft
Nice split bedroom home with flexible floor plan, see the plan in the transaction desk. Bedroom four could be study, den, playroom, craft or music room.

1 of 10

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
136 Circle Drive
136 Circle Drive, Kaufman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1918 sqft
Do not miss out on this charming home right in the heart of Kaufman.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Terrell, TX

Terrell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

