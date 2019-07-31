All apartments in Terrell Hills
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:22 PM

921 Ivy Lane

921 Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

921 Ivy Lane, Terrell Hills, TX 78209
Terrell Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
guest suite
Elegant, modern 4 bedroom Alamo Heights ISD home with a pool! Simply wow. Wood look tile floors. Vaulted ceilings. Contemporary design elements throughout. Glorious open kitchen with granite counters, gas cooking, stainless appliances, and cabinets as far as the eyes can see. Spacious and inviting master suite with newly updated bath. His & hers vanities, designer shiplap walls, whirlpool tub, marble tiling. All 3 (yes 3) bathrooms are sleek and fresh. Full guest suite w/ private bath. Stunning ¼ acre lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Ivy Lane have any available units?
921 Ivy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terrell Hills, TX.
What amenities does 921 Ivy Lane have?
Some of 921 Ivy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Ivy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
921 Ivy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Ivy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 921 Ivy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terrell Hills.
Does 921 Ivy Lane offer parking?
No, 921 Ivy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 921 Ivy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Ivy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Ivy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 921 Ivy Lane has a pool.
Does 921 Ivy Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 921 Ivy Lane has accessible units.
Does 921 Ivy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Ivy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Ivy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Ivy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
