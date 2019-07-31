921 Ivy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible pool guest suite

Elegant, modern 4 bedroom Alamo Heights ISD home with a pool! Simply wow. Wood look tile floors. Vaulted ceilings. Contemporary design elements throughout. Glorious open kitchen with granite counters, gas cooking, stainless appliances, and cabinets as far as the eyes can see. Spacious and inviting master suite with newly updated bath. His & hers vanities, designer shiplap walls, whirlpool tub, marble tiling. All 3 (yes 3) bathrooms are sleek and fresh. Full guest suite w/ private bath. Stunning ¼ acre lot.