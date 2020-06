1204 WILTSHIRE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Current tenant can be out with 5 days. ALAMO HEIGHTS SCHOOLS AND NEAR FT SAM. CHARMING TERRELL HILLS COTTAGE IN GREAT LOCATION. SHADED DECK IN BACKYARD. UPDATES 2019 INCLUDE COMPLETE INTERIOR PAINT, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOP, STAINLESS STEEL SINK, FAUCET, BATH VANITY, FAUCET, SINK. NEW ROOF 2017, NEW HVAC 2/16. OTHER UPDATES INCLUDE AC DUCTS, ATTIC INSULATION, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS. EXTERIOR PAINT. PETS HANDLED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. WASHER & DRYER REMAIN IN AS IS CONDITION