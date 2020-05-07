1052 IVY LN

1052 Ivy Lane, Terrell Hills, TX 78209 Terrell Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Updated & Has Been Very Well Maintained...Owner Is Meticulous * Beautiful Original Wood Floors Throughout Most Of The Home * Built-ins In All The Bedrooms * Double Sink Vanity * Refrigerator In Kitchen Along With Dishwasher * New Windows Recently Installed For Better Energy Efficiency * Covered Front Porch * Huge Back Yard With Pecan Tree * Located Just A Few Blocks From Terrell Hills * Kiddie Park With Swings & More * Minutes From Fort Sam Houston * Full Landscaping & Lawn Service Included In Price!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
