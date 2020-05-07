1052 IVY LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully Updated & Has Been Very Well Maintained...Owner Is Meticulous * Beautiful Original Wood Floors Throughout Most Of The Home * Built-ins In All The Bedrooms * Double Sink Vanity * Refrigerator In Kitchen Along With Dishwasher * New Windows Recently Installed For Better Energy Efficiency * Covered Front Porch * Huge Back Yard With Pecan Tree * Located Just A Few Blocks From Terrell Hills * Kiddie Park With Swings & More * Minutes From Fort Sam Houston * Full Landscaping & Lawn Service Included In Price!