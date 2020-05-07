All apartments in Terrell Hills
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

1052 IVY LN

1052 Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1052 Ivy Lane, Terrell Hills, TX 78209
Terrell Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Updated & Has Been Very Well Maintained...Owner Is Meticulous * Beautiful Original Wood Floors Throughout Most Of The Home * Built-ins In All The Bedrooms * Double Sink Vanity * Refrigerator In Kitchen Along With Dishwasher * New Windows Recently Installed For Better Energy Efficiency * Covered Front Porch * Huge Back Yard With Pecan Tree * Located Just A Few Blocks From Terrell Hills * Kiddie Park With Swings & More * Minutes From Fort Sam Houston * Full Landscaping & Lawn Service Included In Price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 IVY LN have any available units?
1052 IVY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terrell Hills, TX.
What amenities does 1052 IVY LN have?
Some of 1052 IVY LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 IVY LN currently offering any rent specials?
1052 IVY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 IVY LN pet-friendly?
No, 1052 IVY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terrell Hills.
Does 1052 IVY LN offer parking?
No, 1052 IVY LN does not offer parking.
Does 1052 IVY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 IVY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 IVY LN have a pool?
No, 1052 IVY LN does not have a pool.
Does 1052 IVY LN have accessible units?
No, 1052 IVY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 IVY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 IVY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1052 IVY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1052 IVY LN does not have units with air conditioning.
