Temple, TX
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes

463 Westfield Blvd · (254) 655-3053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX 76502

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0133 · Avail. now

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0524 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 0231 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Unit 0924 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,121

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
coffee bar
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Truly "LIVE" at Pecan Pointe! You cannot go wrong with "Living" at Pecan Pointe. Within our gates you will find an abundance of nature with our pecan orchard and surrounding green areas. Inside your home you will find upgrades galore with a spacious floorplan whether you choose the one, two, or three bedroom layouts. Your home will have cherry cabinetry, glossy black appliances, and 9-foot ceilings that are accented with crown molding. Not to mention that every apartment home has faux wood flooring, walk-in closets, garden tubs, full size washer/dryer connections, as well as additional storage on your personal patio.

Our community has the amenities you are looking for! Our pool and spa area is equipped with a built-in outdoor kitchen containing a gas grill that is complimentary for resident use. Right outside our gates you will find an abundance of activities! Located just off West Adams Avenue, Pecan Pointe is nestled inbetween Temple and Historic Belton. Drive 10 minutes in both dir

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $150 1 bedroom | $250 2 bedroom | $350 3 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
restrictions: Max weight 50lb each. Breed restrictions apply; please contact the office with any questions.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Additional storage closets available for rent
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes have any available units?
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes have?
Some of Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
