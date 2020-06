Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit playground pool

AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath with a total of 1604 SQFT available 03/01/2020! Home is located in the Belton ISD area. HOA with community play ground as well as access to pool. House sits on a large lot for the neighborhood and has over sized patio plus outdoor fire pit, perfect for entertaining. This Single Family Home is pet friendly and will allow small- as well as large animals with a non-refundable pet fee (breed restrictions apply).



Call Isbell Rentals 254-432-7030 or visit www.isbellrentals.com for more information!



(RLNE5517903)