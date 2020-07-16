All apartments in Temple
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

5202 Colonel Travis St

5202 Colonel Travis · (254) 933-1010
Location

5202 Colonel Travis, Temple, TX 76502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5202 Colonel Travis St · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Affordable 2 Bedroom Near Scott & White - This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex conveniently located just a few minutes from the main Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. This home has all hard floors for easy cleaning, open living/kitchen/dining area, a carport with alley entrance, and a storage building. It rents for $950 per month with a $800 deposit.No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.

(RLNE3376645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Colonel Travis St have any available units?
5202 Colonel Travis St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 Colonel Travis St have?
Some of 5202 Colonel Travis St's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Colonel Travis St currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Colonel Travis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Colonel Travis St pet-friendly?
No, 5202 Colonel Travis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple.
Does 5202 Colonel Travis St offer parking?
Yes, 5202 Colonel Travis St offers parking.
Does 5202 Colonel Travis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Colonel Travis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Colonel Travis St have a pool?
No, 5202 Colonel Travis St does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Colonel Travis St have accessible units?
No, 5202 Colonel Travis St does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Colonel Travis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 Colonel Travis St has units with dishwashers.
