5202 Colonel Travis St

Amenities

dishwasher carport microwave range oven refrigerator

Affordable 2 Bedroom Near Scott & White - This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex conveniently located just a few minutes from the main Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. This home has all hard floors for easy cleaning, open living/kitchen/dining area, a carport with alley entrance, and a storage building. It rents for $950 per month with a $800 deposit.No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.



