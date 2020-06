Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath in a quaint neighborhood close to shopping, dining, & hospital. It has a covered carport, stainless steel appliances and is on a corner lot with a great yard and fully mature trees. It is ready for you to make your own. PETS ALLOWED BUT AGGRESSIVE DOG BREED RESTRICTIONS. Please schedule showings through the listing agent as tenants lease is up 6/30/20.