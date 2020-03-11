All apartments in Temple
Find more places like 3710 Iroquois Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple, TX
/
3710 Iroquois Trl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3710 Iroquois Trl

3710 Iroquois Trail · (254) 933-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temple
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3710 Iroquois Trail, Temple, TX 76504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3710 Iroquois Trl · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3710 Iroquois Trl Available 07/01/20 4 BEDROOM, LARGE TREE COVERED LOT - This is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Temple with 2144 square feet, tile and wood look floors, nestled on a large tree covered lot. The home features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances and updated bathrooms. It has a formal & informal dining room, along with a large living room centered around a wood-burning fireplace. The large backyard is fenced and features a shaded patio. This beautiful home rents for $1695 per month with a $1600 security deposit. No smoking, but small pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.

Owner is a liensed Texas Real Estate Agent.

(RLNE5028033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Iroquois Trl have any available units?
3710 Iroquois Trl has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 Iroquois Trl have?
Some of 3710 Iroquois Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Iroquois Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Iroquois Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Iroquois Trl pet-friendly?
No, 3710 Iroquois Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple.
Does 3710 Iroquois Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3710 Iroquois Trl does offer parking.
Does 3710 Iroquois Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Iroquois Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Iroquois Trl have a pool?
No, 3710 Iroquois Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Iroquois Trl have accessible units?
No, 3710 Iroquois Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Iroquois Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 Iroquois Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3710 Iroquois Trl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St
Temple, TX 76504
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Temple, TX 76504
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St
Temple, TX 76504
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76502
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd
Temple, TX 76502
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76504
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St
Temple, TX 76504

Similar Pages

Temple 1 BedroomsTemple 2 Bedrooms
Temple 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Apartments with Pool
Temple Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXManor, TXRobinson, TX
Belton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Temple CollegeCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversityMcLennan Community College
Saint Edward's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity