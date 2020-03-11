Amenities

3710 Iroquois Trl Available 07/01/20 4 BEDROOM, LARGE TREE COVERED LOT - This is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Temple with 2144 square feet, tile and wood look floors, nestled on a large tree covered lot. The home features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances and updated bathrooms. It has a formal & informal dining room, along with a large living room centered around a wood-burning fireplace. The large backyard is fenced and features a shaded patio. This beautiful home rents for $1695 per month with a $1600 security deposit. No smoking, but small pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.



Owner is a liensed Texas Real Estate Agent.



