Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive

1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive, Temple, TX 76502

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
New construction in Belton ISD just completed last year! Come enjoy Belton Lake and all the amenities Belton and Temple have to offer. This 3 bedroom 2 bath with study and two car garage features a gorgeous modern kitchen with upgraded appliances and granite counter tops, large windows, vaulted ceilings, covered patio, nice size backyard with sprinkler system, access to community pool and playground and more! Must see!! Pets allowed with deposit (some breed restrictions), call for more details. Available for move in August 7, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive have any available units?
1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple, TX.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive have?
Some of 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive does offer parking.
Does 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive has a pool.
Does 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.
