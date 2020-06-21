1226 Kiskadee Branch Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage new construction

New construction in Belton ISD just completed last year! Come enjoy Belton Lake and all the amenities Belton and Temple have to offer. This 3 bedroom 2 bath with study and two car garage features a gorgeous modern kitchen with upgraded appliances and granite counter tops, large windows, vaulted ceilings, covered patio, nice size backyard with sprinkler system, access to community pool and playground and more! Must see!! Pets allowed with deposit (some breed restrictions), call for more details. Available for move in August 7, 2020.