1006 Gilmore St
1006 Gilmore St

1006 Gilmore Street · No Longer Available
1006 Gilmore Street, Taylor, TX 76574

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This gorgeous house is located on a quiet tree lined street in the historic district of Taylor. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas. There is also a workshop and a beautiful yard. All but one living area has original hardwood floors and original tile from when the house was built. The downstairs living area will have brand new carpet being installed this month prior to tenant move in. Washer, dryer, stove and refrigerator all convey with the lease. We welcome pets just no aggressive bread dogs.

(RLNE5388348)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1006 Gilmore St have any available units?
1006 Gilmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Taylor, TX.
What amenities does 1006 Gilmore St have?
Some of 1006 Gilmore St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Gilmore St currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Gilmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Gilmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Gilmore St is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Gilmore St offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Gilmore St offers parking.
Does 1006 Gilmore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 Gilmore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Gilmore St have a pool?
No, 1006 Gilmore St does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Gilmore St have accessible units?
No, 1006 Gilmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Gilmore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Gilmore St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Gilmore St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1006 Gilmore St has units with air conditioning.
