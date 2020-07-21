1006 Gilmore St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This gorgeous house is located on a quiet tree lined street in the historic district of Taylor. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas. There is also a workshop and a beautiful yard. All but one living area has original hardwood floors and original tile from when the house was built. The downstairs living area will have brand new carpet being installed this month prior to tenant move in. Washer, dryer, stove and refrigerator all convey with the lease. We welcome pets just no aggressive bread dogs.



(RLNE5388348)