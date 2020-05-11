2102 Landing Way Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

THIS BEAUTIFUL LIKE NEW HOME IS A MUST SEE!!! Open concept one-story 3 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage have ALL THE UPGRADES, including a Storage Room!! Modern Kitchen w/Cultured Granite Counter-Tops, all Stainless Steel Appliances, and plenty of cabinet and storage space! Large living room w/ceiling that soar and cozy fireplace! Gorgeous Laminate Wood Floors with Ceramic Tile in all wet areas, and like-new Carpet in all bedrooms. Ceiling fans and energy-efficient light fixtures. Recently painted inside and out! Spacious master with WIC and Renovated bathrooms! Breakfast area, and nice size fenced backyard for your family BBQâs! Situated on quite cul-de-sac, close to Old Spring Town and minutes from The Woodlands!