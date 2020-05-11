All apartments in Spring
2102 Landing Way Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2102 Landing Way Court

2102 Landing Way Court · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Landing Way Court, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
THIS BEAUTIFUL LIKE NEW HOME IS A MUST SEE!!! Open concept one-story 3 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage have ALL THE UPGRADES, including a Storage Room!! Modern Kitchen w/Cultured Granite Counter-Tops, all Stainless Steel Appliances, and plenty of cabinet and storage space! Large living room w/ceiling that soar and cozy fireplace! Gorgeous Laminate Wood Floors with Ceramic Tile in all wet areas, and like-new Carpet in all bedrooms. Ceiling fans and energy-efficient light fixtures. Recently painted inside and out! Spacious master with WIC and Renovated bathrooms! Breakfast area, and nice size fenced backyard for your family BBQâs! Situated on quite cul-de-sac, close to Old Spring Town and minutes from The Woodlands!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Landing Way Court have any available units?
2102 Landing Way Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Landing Way Court have?
Some of 2102 Landing Way Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Landing Way Court currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Landing Way Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Landing Way Court pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Landing Way Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 2102 Landing Way Court offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Landing Way Court offers parking.
Does 2102 Landing Way Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Landing Way Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Landing Way Court have a pool?
No, 2102 Landing Way Court does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Landing Way Court have accessible units?
No, 2102 Landing Way Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Landing Way Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 Landing Way Court does not have units with dishwashers.

