Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park gym game room parking pool garage internet access yoga cats allowed alarm system

Welcome to Olympus Auburn Lakes! Our stylish apartments in Spring are sure to appeal to your desire for comfort and style! If you're looking for a modern community that's filled with a variety of ideal upgrades, you've come to the right place. Upon entering one of our apartments, you'll be immediately impressed with wood vinyl floorings and an open-concept floor plan. We want our residents to have the room they need to relax and thrive! Enjoy kitchens that are fully equipped with all modern conveniences along with countertops made of beautiful granite, great for preparing and cooking delicious homemade meals. Stainless steel appliances positioned near stone/glass backsplashes add an elegant touch. Around the community, you'll notice that we have many resort-inspired amenities. Go for a swim in one of our two tropical pools or get a workout in at our state of the art athletic club! Similarly, we have a reflection lake and running trail, so you can easily enjoy some fresh air and ...