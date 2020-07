The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center car charging cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments game room google fiber green community guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table putting green yoga

On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc., American Bureau of Shipping and the CityPlace town center, is a place where you will love to live - The Mark.