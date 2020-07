Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet wine room business center coffee bar conference room hot tub package receiving

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Situated just north of Houston with easy access to Grand Parkway and I-45, Waterford Trails is ideally located near major employers such as the new ExxonMobil Campus, and all that The Woodlands has to offer. Our distinguished apartment community features lavish 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes, desirable amenities and immaculate design. Residences are well-appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz counters, maple wood cabinetry, and luxury vinyl hardwood floors. Select homes include a private fenced in yard perfect for Fido, as well as a community Bark Park. Community conveniences include a clubhouse with fitness center complete with Precor fitness equipment, intimate wine room featuring private wine lockers, and cyber cafe with PC and MAC computers. BBQ grills and an outdoor gathering area with fireplace surround the ...