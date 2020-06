Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets dog park carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy Rental in the neighborhood of Chelsea Crossing. This three bedrooms and two full bathroom has new carpeting and has been well maintained. Every bedroom contains an walk-in closet! Nice yard with two patio areas and a built-in dog run so your pup has a place to relax. This home is conveniently located to IH 35, 1604, The Forum Shopping Center. The SCUCISD is Award Winning School District!!!