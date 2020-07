Amenities

7914 Derby Vista - BEAUTIFUL HOME IN DESIRED RETAMA SPRINGS. MASTER BEDROOM IS DOWNSTAIRS WITH WALK IN CLOSET, 3 LARGE BEDROOMS AND GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS. THE KITCHEN BOASTS STAINLESS STEEL, DOUBLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR AND MICROWAVE. THE WASHER AND DRYER IS INCLUDED. IT HAS A LARGE BACKYARD WITH NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND THE HOUSE FOR PRIVACY. EASY ACCESS TO ROLLING OAKS MALL, THE FORUM ROLLING OAKS CENTER AND MINUTES AWAY FROM RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE.



(RLNE5628451)