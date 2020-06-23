3815 Indian Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**JUST REDUCED** 1 story open floor plan, granite countertops, SS appliances, crown molding, Kitchen island, water softner with 2 stage drinking water system. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) pic required. App fee and deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. Lease application and screening criteria can be downloaded from add info. Please verify schools & HOA amenities.