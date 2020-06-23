All apartments in Selma
3815 Indian Hills
3815 Indian Hills

Location

3815 Indian Hills, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**JUST REDUCED** 1 story open floor plan, granite countertops, SS appliances, crown molding, Kitchen island, water softner with 2 stage drinking water system. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) pic required. App fee and deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. Lease application and screening criteria can be downloaded from add info. Please verify schools & HOA amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Indian Hills have any available units?
3815 Indian Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
Is 3815 Indian Hills currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Indian Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Indian Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 Indian Hills is pet friendly.
Does 3815 Indian Hills offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Indian Hills does offer parking.
Does 3815 Indian Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 Indian Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Indian Hills have a pool?
No, 3815 Indian Hills does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Indian Hills have accessible units?
No, 3815 Indian Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Indian Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 Indian Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 Indian Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 Indian Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
