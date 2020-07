Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

CUTE, CLEAN & READY NOW! Well-maintained home ready for quick move-in in June! Beautiful home with lots of natural light. Open Living area. Fabulous Kitchen with plenty of counter space. Elegant Master Suite with spa-like Master Bath. Spacious bedrooms. Large fenced backyard for weekend relaxing. Excellent Schools! EZ Commute to Randolph AFB, The Forum, I-35 & Loop 1604. This is a must to see! Smoking outside only. Absolutely NO pets! This is a must to see... don't delay!