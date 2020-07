Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE JANUARY 2019! GREAT RENTAL IN RETAMA SPRINGS. 3/2/2 HAS OPEN FLOORPLAN. GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH KITCHEN OPEN TO LIVING/DINING COMBO. OVERSIZED KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES. SPLIT FLOORPLAN, MASTER HAS LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, SECONDARY BEDROOMS ARE NICE SIZES AS WELL. HUGE COVERED BACK PORCH TO ENJOY YEAR-ROUND! QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, EASY COMMUTE TO RANDLOPH OR FT. SAM, SHOPPING AND ALL MAJOR HWYS CLOSE BY.