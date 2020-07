Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great rental home with beautiful grey ceramic tile throughout the entire first floor, large open floor plan with spacious kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs master suite has a full bath with a garden tub and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are very large and roomy as well with an additional bathroom. The back yard backs up to a green belt and has a covered patio and privacy fence. Home is a stone through from the park. Won't last long.