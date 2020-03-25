9001 PERIDOT

Amenities
You will feel right at home in this beautiful open floor plan in desirable Sedona neighborhood with pools and parks. Located on a semi cul-de-sac lot near shopping and minutes to RAFB. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and lots of counter space. The master suite is downstairs with a full bath. Upstairs game room & secondary rooms are enormous. Smart home ready with Nest thermostat, doorbell camera, and security system. Large yard is also perfect for entertaining!