Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
9001 PERIDOT
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:17 PM

9001 PERIDOT

9001 Peridot · No Longer Available
Location

9001 Peridot, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
You will feel right at home in this beautiful open floor plan in desirable Sedona neighborhood with pools and parks. Located on a semi cul-de-sac lot near shopping and minutes to RAFB. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and lots of counter space. The master suite is downstairs with a full bath. Upstairs game room & secondary rooms are enormous. Smart home ready with Nest thermostat, doorbell camera, and security system. Large yard is also perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9001 PERIDOT have any available units?
9001 PERIDOT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 9001 PERIDOT have?
Some of 9001 PERIDOT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9001 PERIDOT currently offering any rent specials?
9001 PERIDOT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9001 PERIDOT pet-friendly?
No, 9001 PERIDOT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 9001 PERIDOT offer parking?
Yes, 9001 PERIDOT offers parking.
Does 9001 PERIDOT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9001 PERIDOT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9001 PERIDOT have a pool?
Yes, 9001 PERIDOT has a pool.
Does 9001 PERIDOT have accessible units?
No, 9001 PERIDOT does not have accessible units.
Does 9001 PERIDOT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9001 PERIDOT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9001 PERIDOT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9001 PERIDOT does not have units with air conditioning.
