Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

8902 SAGE STEM

8902 Sage Stem · (210) 482-3298
Location

8902 Sage Stem, Schertz, TX 78154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2573 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous, open floor plan, one story home. The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, tons of cupboard space and a breakfast bar/island for entertaining. Throughout the home you will find tons of living space as well as neutral walls that pair easily with any style. Out back you are spoiled with a spacious covered patio that is perfect for winding down after a long day. This home has been so well kept and will not be on the market for long! Apply today! *No Smoking* *Monthly pet rent is $35 per dog, $50 per cat & $100 for restricted breeds*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8902 SAGE STEM have any available units?
8902 SAGE STEM has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8902 SAGE STEM have?
Some of 8902 SAGE STEM's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8902 SAGE STEM currently offering any rent specials?
8902 SAGE STEM isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8902 SAGE STEM pet-friendly?
Yes, 8902 SAGE STEM is pet friendly.
Does 8902 SAGE STEM offer parking?
Yes, 8902 SAGE STEM does offer parking.
Does 8902 SAGE STEM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8902 SAGE STEM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8902 SAGE STEM have a pool?
No, 8902 SAGE STEM does not have a pool.
Does 8902 SAGE STEM have accessible units?
No, 8902 SAGE STEM does not have accessible units.
Does 8902 SAGE STEM have units with dishwashers?
No, 8902 SAGE STEM does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8902 SAGE STEM have units with air conditioning?
No, 8902 SAGE STEM does not have units with air conditioning.
