8902 SAGE STEM

Amenities
You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous, open floor plan, one story home. The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, tons of cupboard space and a breakfast bar/island for entertaining. Throughout the home you will find tons of living space as well as neutral walls that pair easily with any style. Out back you are spoiled with a spacious covered patio that is perfect for winding down after a long day. This home has been so well kept and will not be on the market for long! Apply today! *No Smoking* *Monthly pet rent is $35 per dog, $50 per cat & $100 for restricted breeds*