Open 3 bedroom, 2 bath floorplan that includes 9 ft. ceilings and a large walk-in shower. Conveniently located in the city of Schertz, Riata Terrace has award winning SCUCISD schools, park and pool and easy access to I-35, Ft. Sam Houston and Randolph AFB. Very exclusive neighborhood with top of line elementary school systems. Very kid friendly environment and safety first as a reminder. Quiet and peaceful at night with plenty spacious areas for exercise.