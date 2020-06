Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rent includes: bi-weekly lawn maintenance, quarterly pest control, HOA dues, w/d and stainless steel refrigerator. Garage man cave decked out with built-in cabinetery and TV. Three bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs; master bedroom/bath & powder room downstairs. Formal dinning room located right off the foyer. Backyard boast a BEAUTIFUL entertainment setup along with a Rainbow playsystem. Home located across from the pool/park; walking distance to elementary; school bus pickup right next door.