Schertz, TX
5431 STORM KING
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:10 AM

5431 STORM KING

5431 Storm King · No Longer Available
Location

5431 Storm King, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate rental near Northcliffe golf course. Open floor plan, Beautiful kitchen w/ black appliances & refrigerator that conveys, a 3.5 x 4 ft walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. Master is spacious w/en suite boasting double vanities, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Sprinkler system both front & back and gutters. Neighborhood pool and park invite you to enjoy this lovely neighborhood. Will be a pleasure to show your clients. Near plenty of shopping, Randolph AFB and Ft. Sam.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 STORM KING have any available units?
5431 STORM KING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 5431 STORM KING have?
Some of 5431 STORM KING's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5431 STORM KING currently offering any rent specials?
5431 STORM KING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 STORM KING pet-friendly?
No, 5431 STORM KING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 5431 STORM KING offer parking?
Yes, 5431 STORM KING offers parking.
Does 5431 STORM KING have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5431 STORM KING does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 STORM KING have a pool?
Yes, 5431 STORM KING has a pool.
Does 5431 STORM KING have accessible units?
No, 5431 STORM KING does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 STORM KING have units with dishwashers?
No, 5431 STORM KING does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5431 STORM KING have units with air conditioning?
No, 5431 STORM KING does not have units with air conditioning.
