5431 STORM KING

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate rental near Northcliffe golf course. Open floor plan, Beautiful kitchen w/ black appliances & refrigerator that conveys, a 3.5 x 4 ft walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. Master is spacious w/en suite boasting double vanities, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Sprinkler system both front & back and gutters. Neighborhood pool and park invite you to enjoy this lovely neighborhood. Will be a pleasure to show your clients. Near plenty of shopping, Randolph AFB and Ft. Sam.