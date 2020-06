Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming 3 bed 2 bath 2 car home, remodeled and move in ready. Home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large sun room, mature trees, a quiet fenced in back yard and a separate dining room that could be used for and office, den, or possible 4th bedroom. This property is also listed for sale with special financing options, including a Rent to Own program through Home Partners of America. Call for more details.