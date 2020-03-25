3901 Arroyo Seco

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Arroyo Verde - Sitting on a corner lot, this 4 brm w/study 3 full bath offer plenty of space for whole family. Laminate wood floors in living room & stairs, wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen features granite counter tops w/breakfast bar & a work space. Separate formal dining room. Bedroom or study downstairs next to it's bath with shower, Master has jetted garden tub, laundry room down, 3 car garage & sprinkler, 2 AC, 2 water heaters. Shopping,freeway & military bases & park close by. Roof replaced in 2018 Nice patio!



(RLNE5153398)