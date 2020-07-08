3730 Columbia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Cute, clean, 3/2/2 with office, one story home available in golf course community. Quick access to I-35 for commuting to Austin or San Antonio or Randolph AFB. Open floorplan w/ lots of natural light and high vaulted ceilings, spacious Master Suite, w/ large walk-in closet. Master Bath has garden tub with tile surround, separate shower and double vanity in the master bathroom. Large spacious Kitchen w/ island and upgraded tall kitchen cabinets. No neighbors in the back, large trees, covered front porch, large porch in the back for bbq party !! Laminate flooring in living room, carpet in Bedrooms, and Office. Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Pets ok but require a non-refundable deposit.