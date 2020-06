Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Schertz rental located in a gated community with elementary and intermediate schools within walking distance. Shopping nearby, easy access to restaurants, IH-35. New range and microwave. Stainless steel refrigerator. The roof is less than one year old. AC/heater unit is one year old. Fresh paint in the living area, kitchen, hallway, guest bathroom. New laminate flooring. Covered patio in the back for entertaining family and friends.