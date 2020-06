Amenities

patio / balcony bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Ready NOW! Come see this gorgeous 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom plus office in Riata. Minutes from to Randolph AFB and easy access to I-35. Foodies will love the island kitchen with gas stove. Private master is towards the back for additional privacy and features dual vanities, separate garden tub and shower. The covered back patio is perfect for relaxing on nights and weekends. CALL TODAY!! Josh Rand. RentersWarehouse.com (512) 549-6079