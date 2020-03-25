2725 STAR LIGHT LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great home in a great neighborhood. This is a perfect floor plan for entertaining or just family time (open concept). The mstr bdrm has a large sitting area and built-in shelves, ceiling fans throughout keep you cool in summer. Property also has large fireplace, some fresh paint and lots of windows for natural light. The exterior of the property has mature trees, covered back porch and shed in back yard. Owner is currently doing repairs, your home will be much improved when you move in!!