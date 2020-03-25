All apartments in Schertz
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2725 STAR LIGHT LN

2725 Star Light Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Star Light Lane, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great home in a great neighborhood. This is a perfect floor plan for entertaining or just family time (open concept). The mstr bdrm has a large sitting area and built-in shelves, ceiling fans throughout keep you cool in summer. Property also has large fireplace, some fresh paint and lots of windows for natural light. The exterior of the property has mature trees, covered back porch and shed in back yard. Owner is currently doing repairs, your home will be much improved when you move in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 STAR LIGHT LN have any available units?
2725 STAR LIGHT LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 2725 STAR LIGHT LN have?
Some of 2725 STAR LIGHT LN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 STAR LIGHT LN currently offering any rent specials?
2725 STAR LIGHT LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 STAR LIGHT LN pet-friendly?
No, 2725 STAR LIGHT LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 2725 STAR LIGHT LN offer parking?
Yes, 2725 STAR LIGHT LN does offer parking.
Does 2725 STAR LIGHT LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 STAR LIGHT LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 STAR LIGHT LN have a pool?
No, 2725 STAR LIGHT LN does not have a pool.
Does 2725 STAR LIGHT LN have accessible units?
No, 2725 STAR LIGHT LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 STAR LIGHT LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 STAR LIGHT LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 STAR LIGHT LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 STAR LIGHT LN does not have units with air conditioning.
