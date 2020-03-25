2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL

Amenities

Lovely rental conveniently located in the heart of Schertz. Home is on Cul-De-Sac inside a gated community and sits on an extra-large lot. Home features granite countertops in the kitchen w/stainless steel appliances that include a fridge. Two living areas include a cozy fireplace in the family room. The master suite is separate and has a full bath with a garden tub. The fourth bedroom can be used as a study. The back yard is perfect for entertaining and also has large mature trees and a storage unit.