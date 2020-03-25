All apartments in Schertz
2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL

2573 Woodland Village Place · No Longer Available
Location

2573 Woodland Village Place, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Lovely rental conveniently located in the heart of Schertz. Home is on Cul-De-Sac inside a gated community and sits on an extra-large lot. Home features granite countertops in the kitchen w/stainless steel appliances that include a fridge. Two living areas include a cozy fireplace in the family room. The master suite is separate and has a full bath with a garden tub. The fourth bedroom can be used as a study. The back yard is perfect for entertaining and also has large mature trees and a storage unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL have any available units?
2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL have?
Some of 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL currently offering any rent specials?
2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL pet-friendly?
No, 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL offer parking?
Yes, 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL offers parking.
Does 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL have a pool?
No, 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL does not have a pool.
Does 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL have accessible units?
No, 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
