Lovely rental conveniently located in the heart of Schertz. Home is on Cul-De-Sac inside a gated community and sits on an extra-large lot. Home features granite countertops in the kitchen w/stainless steel appliances that include a fridge. Two living areas include a cozy fireplace in the family room. The master suite is separate and has a full bath with a garden tub. The fourth bedroom can be used as a study. The back yard is perfect for entertaining and also has large mature trees and a storage unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL have any available units?
2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL have?
Some of 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL currently offering any rent specials?
2573 WOODLAND VILLAGE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.