BEAUTIFUL SCHERTZ RENTAL! - THIS HOME AND YARD ARE ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL. HUGE CORNER LOT WITH SEVERAL MATURE LIVE OAK TREES. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TWO LIVING AREAS AND SEPARATE DINING. ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. SHORT DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PARK AND POOL. DESIRABLE SCUCISD SCHOOLS. QUICK COMMUTE TO JBSA RANDOLPH AND FT SAM. REFRIGERATOR IN "AS IS" CONDITION. OWNER PREFERS NO PETS BUT WILL ACCEPT ONE. ALL TENANTS MUST PARTICIPATE IN THE FILTER EASY PROGRAM AT $20/MTH.
(RLNE4837558)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2497 MOCINE ELM have any available units?
2497 MOCINE ELM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 2497 MOCINE ELM have?
Some of 2497 MOCINE ELM's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2497 MOCINE ELM currently offering any rent specials?
2497 MOCINE ELM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2497 MOCINE ELM pet-friendly?
Yes, 2497 MOCINE ELM is pet friendly.
Does 2497 MOCINE ELM offer parking?
Yes, 2497 MOCINE ELM offers parking.
Does 2497 MOCINE ELM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2497 MOCINE ELM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2497 MOCINE ELM have a pool?
Yes, 2497 MOCINE ELM has a pool.
Does 2497 MOCINE ELM have accessible units?
No, 2497 MOCINE ELM does not have accessible units.
Does 2497 MOCINE ELM have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2497 MOCINE ELM has units with dishwashers.
Does 2497 MOCINE ELM have units with air conditioning?
No, 2497 MOCINE ELM does not have units with air conditioning.