16801 Showdown Path #2, Selma, TX. 78154 - Townhome conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, and IH35. Minutes from Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston, and area malls. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops and all black appliances in kitchen. Nice privacy fenced backyard.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



