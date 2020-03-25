All apartments in Schertz
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2

16801 Showdown Path · No Longer Available
Location

16801 Showdown Path, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16801 Showdown Path #2, Selma, TX. 78154 - Townhome conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, and IH35. Minutes from Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston, and area malls. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops and all black appliances in kitchen. Nice privacy fenced backyard.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE3977575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 have any available units?
16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 currently offering any rent specials?
16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 pet-friendly?
No, 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 offer parking?
Yes, 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 offers parking.
Does 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 have a pool?
No, 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 does not have a pool.
Does 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 have accessible units?
No, 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16801 SHOWDOWN PATH #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
