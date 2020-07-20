All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
1661 ROLLING BROOK LN
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:12 PM

1661 ROLLING BROOK LN

1661 Rolling Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1661 Rolling Brook Lane, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great Rental!!! This one has it all from the custom ceramic tile to the decorator paint to the custom touches upstairs and the lucious lawn too. All bedrooms up, gameroom has custom cabinets for storage and computer. Downstairs offers formal living & dining w/ custom shutters, family rm has corner brick FP and the gourmet kitchen is complete with black/stainless appliances and breakfast bar/table and chairs. Great backyard for summer BBQ's. Sprinklers & lg back patio. You will be close to RAFB & IH35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN have any available units?
1661 ROLLING BROOK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN have?
Some of 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN currently offering any rent specials?
1661 ROLLING BROOK LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN pet-friendly?
No, 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN offer parking?
Yes, 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN offers parking.
Does 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN have a pool?
No, 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN does not have a pool.
Does 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN have accessible units?
No, 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1661 ROLLING BROOK LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSchertz 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Schertz Apartments with BalconiesSchertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXKenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District