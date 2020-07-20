1661 ROLLING BROOK LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Great Rental!!! This one has it all from the custom ceramic tile to the decorator paint to the custom touches upstairs and the lucious lawn too. All bedrooms up, gameroom has custom cabinets for storage and computer. Downstairs offers formal living & dining w/ custom shutters, family rm has corner brick FP and the gourmet kitchen is complete with black/stainless appliances and breakfast bar/table and chairs. Great backyard for summer BBQ's. Sprinklers & lg back patio. You will be close to RAFB & IH35.