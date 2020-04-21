1628 Rolling Brook Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system game room parking pool garage hot tub

~Just in time for summer is this beautiful home in Wynnbrook w/an inground pool and hot tub!!!~Ceramic tile & laminate throughout the downstairs~Study/4th bedroom w/closet off of the entryway~Island kitchen has an abundance of cabinets & counterspace~3 spacious bedrooms + gameroom up~Master bathroom has a double vanity, separate garden tub & shower, 2 closets~Great location near Randolph AFB, I-35, and an easy commute to New Braunfels or Ft. Sam Houston~SCUCISD schools~Hurry on this one!!!~Tenant required to pay for a pool maintenance contract w/the owner's vendor @ $185/mo.~