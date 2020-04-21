All apartments in Schertz
1628 Rolling Brook Ln

1628 Rolling Brook Lane · (210) 695-1100
Location

1628 Rolling Brook Lane, Schertz, TX 78154

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2426 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
~Just in time for summer is this beautiful home in Wynnbrook w/an inground pool and hot tub!!!~Ceramic tile & laminate throughout the downstairs~Study/4th bedroom w/closet off of the entryway~Island kitchen has an abundance of cabinets & counterspace~3 spacious bedrooms + gameroom up~Master bathroom has a double vanity, separate garden tub & shower, 2 closets~Great location near Randolph AFB, I-35, and an easy commute to New Braunfels or Ft. Sam Houston~SCUCISD schools~Hurry on this one!!!~Tenant required to pay for a pool maintenance contract w/the owner's vendor @ $185/mo.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

