1600 Shady Brook

Amenities
Oversized Cul de Sac lot,2 Living,Formal & Casual dining,4 Bdrm w/Master down makes this home a unique find!Beautifully engineered wood flooring thru-out downstairs w/tile in kit & brkfst areas.Open Floor plan for easy entertaining.Living Rm complete w/brick FP.Brkfst Rm offers lots of natural light & bookshelf built-ins.Galley Kit boasts brkfst bar,walk-in pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances,lots of cabinetry & tile backspl.Gamerm Up.Oversized Mstr suite w/ sep tub/shower.Privacy fenced w/ full sprklr systm