Amenities

pet friendly pool table game room media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room pool table cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

1352 Tractor Pass Available 07/01/19 Beautiful home in Schertz! - You will love this beautiful home in Schertz that is situated in a great school district. This 2 story home is on a corner lot with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, huge game room and media room. All of the theater seating stays for your enjoyment! The owner is also willing to leave the pool table if the tenant prefers. This home also has solar panels that will help keep your electric bills to a minimum. Close to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam, SAMMC, I-35, Loop 1604, I-10, restaurants, shopping, schools and everything else! You have to see this one!



(RLNE4893747)