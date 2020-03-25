All apartments in Schertz
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

1352 Tractor Pass

1352 Tractor Pass · No Longer Available
Location

1352 Tractor Pass, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

pet friendly
pool table
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
1352 Tractor Pass Available 07/01/19 Beautiful home in Schertz! - You will love this beautiful home in Schertz that is situated in a great school district. This 2 story home is on a corner lot with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, huge game room and media room. All of the theater seating stays for your enjoyment! The owner is also willing to leave the pool table if the tenant prefers. This home also has solar panels that will help keep your electric bills to a minimum. Close to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam, SAMMC, I-35, Loop 1604, I-10, restaurants, shopping, schools and everything else! You have to see this one!

(RLNE4893747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 Tractor Pass have any available units?
1352 Tractor Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 1352 Tractor Pass have?
Some of 1352 Tractor Pass's amenities include pet friendly, pool table, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 Tractor Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1352 Tractor Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 Tractor Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 1352 Tractor Pass is pet friendly.
Does 1352 Tractor Pass offer parking?
No, 1352 Tractor Pass does not offer parking.
Does 1352 Tractor Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1352 Tractor Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 Tractor Pass have a pool?
No, 1352 Tractor Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1352 Tractor Pass have accessible units?
No, 1352 Tractor Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 Tractor Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 1352 Tractor Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1352 Tractor Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 1352 Tractor Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
