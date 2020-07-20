11532 CYPRESS BARN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home in the fabulous Willow Grove neighborhood. This single story home features lovely over-sized tile floors in all living and wet areas, lots of natural sunlight, beautiful open kitchen with granite counters, GAS COOKING, SS appliances, separate dining room & more. The master suite is separate from secondary rooms & has a full bath with separate vanities, garden tub, separate shower & huge walk-in closet. This home backs up to green space in the neighborhood, no neighbors directly behind you.