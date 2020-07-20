All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 11532 CYPRESS BARN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
11532 CYPRESS BARN
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

11532 CYPRESS BARN

11532 Cypress Barn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11532 Cypress Barn, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in the fabulous Willow Grove neighborhood. This single story home features lovely over-sized tile floors in all living and wet areas, lots of natural sunlight, beautiful open kitchen with granite counters, GAS COOKING, SS appliances, separate dining room & more. The master suite is separate from secondary rooms & has a full bath with separate vanities, garden tub, separate shower & huge walk-in closet. This home backs up to green space in the neighborhood, no neighbors directly behind you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11532 CYPRESS BARN have any available units?
11532 CYPRESS BARN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 11532 CYPRESS BARN have?
Some of 11532 CYPRESS BARN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11532 CYPRESS BARN currently offering any rent specials?
11532 CYPRESS BARN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11532 CYPRESS BARN pet-friendly?
No, 11532 CYPRESS BARN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 11532 CYPRESS BARN offer parking?
Yes, 11532 CYPRESS BARN offers parking.
Does 11532 CYPRESS BARN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11532 CYPRESS BARN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11532 CYPRESS BARN have a pool?
No, 11532 CYPRESS BARN does not have a pool.
Does 11532 CYPRESS BARN have accessible units?
No, 11532 CYPRESS BARN does not have accessible units.
Does 11532 CYPRESS BARN have units with dishwashers?
No, 11532 CYPRESS BARN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11532 CYPRESS BARN have units with air conditioning?
No, 11532 CYPRESS BARN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 2 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconiesSchertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXKenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District