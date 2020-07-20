1072 Sycamore Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful home in Schertz, located on Cul-de-sac. - Beautifully maintained home in desirable Ashley Place. This home features great open floor plan, no carpet on the main floor, the kitchen has an extra long island, breakfast bar and breakfast nook, two living areas, the formal living area has beautiful built-in cabinetry. Upstairs the over-sized master suite features full on-suite bathroom with separate vanities, dual closets, and garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are spacious too. The back yard has a flagstone patio and privacy fence. Will go fast!



(RLNE5086234)