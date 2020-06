10505 S IH 35

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge internet cafe dog park fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a60eb9078 ---- 24-Hour Package Concierge, Acres of Space for Roaming, Additional Storage Available*, All Dogs Welcome No breed restrictions*, Cozy Outdoor Fire Pit, Direct-Access Garages*, Distinctive Wood-Style Flooring, Fireplaces*, Freshly-Upgraded Kitchens with Modern Finishes, In-Home Washers and Dryers, Linen Closets*, Luxurious Soaking Tubs*, Nest(r) Learning Thermostats, Outdoor Fitness Area, Outdoor Grilling Stations and Fireplace, Oversized Walk-In Closets*, Personal Balconies and Patios*, Poolside Cabana Loungers, Private Yards Available*, Serene Wooded Views, Short Term Available, Soaring 9-Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding, Spacious Living Areas, Stainless Steel Appliances & Quartz Countertops*, iCafe with Coffee Bar and Wi-Fi Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Microwave Refrigerator Stainless Steel Appliances Laundry: Washer & Dryer Connections Washer/Dryer in Unit Parking: Covered Parking Pets: Pets OK Pet Park Features: Air Conditioning Balcony, Patio, Deck Cable Ready Ceiling Fan(s) Fireplace Hardwood Floors New/Renovated Interior Oversized Closets Vaulted Ceilings View Wireless Internet Access Community: Alarm Business Center Clubhouse Disability Access Emergency Maintenance Extra Storage Fitness Center On Site Maintenance On Site Management Pool