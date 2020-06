Amenities

Spacious two story home with four bedrooms. Clean and ready to move in. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Eat- in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal. Walk-in pantry and utility room. All bedrooms upstairs. Large game room. Two car attached garage. Privacy fenced backyard. Easy access to Schertz Parkway, FM 78 and IH-35. Near shopping and restaurants. Minutes to JBSA Randolph and Fort Sam Houston. Desired Schertz Schools, see this today!