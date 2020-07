Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

COMPLETE remodel 2 bed 2 bath house in am established neighborhood

trees walk to downtown or river square footage is estimated

enjoy new appliances , electric and plumbing and CENTRAL heat and air

COMPLETE remodel 2 bed 2 bath house in am established neighborhood

trees walk to downtown or river

enjoy new appliances , electric and plumbing and CENTRAL heat and air