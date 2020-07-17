Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Angelo, TX
/
1320 1/2 N Van Buren St
1320 1/2 N Van Buren St
1320 1/2 N Van Buren St
No Longer Available
Location
1320 1/2 N Van Buren St, San Angelo, TX 76901
Amenities
all utils included
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
In excellent condition. Totally furnished, 1 bedroom apartment. All utilities paid. All you pay is the Cable bill. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St have any available units?
1320 1/2 N Van Buren St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Angelo, TX
.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Angelo Rent Report
.
Is 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St currently offering any rent specials?
1320 1/2 N Van Buren St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St pet-friendly?
No, 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Angelo
.
Does 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St offer parking?
No, 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St does not offer parking.
Does 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St have a pool?
No, 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St does not have a pool.
Does 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St have accessible units?
No, 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 1/2 N Van Buren St does not have units with air conditioning.
