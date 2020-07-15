/
38 Apartments For Rent Near Abilene Christian University
Buck Creek Area
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.
South E. Hwy 80
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
For quality, affordability, excellent customer service, and a great location, look no further than Lexington Court Apartment Homes. Choose an apartment in Abilene, TX, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
North E. Hwy 80
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$686
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1234 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.
Abilene Heights Area
2491 MADISON AVE
2491 Madison Avenue, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1514 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard - Property Id: 95323 This recently updated house has a 70 x 60 backyard, with 3 large bedrooms and walk in closets.
Abilene Heights Area
2650 Madison Avenue
2650 Madison Avenue, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with attached garage. This apartment was built in 2013! Sizable bedrooms, plush carpet, stainless steel appliances, can lighting, built-in microwave, and dishwasher.
Cobb Park Area
1218 Park Ave
1218 Park Avenue, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1390 sqft
UPDATED - 4 BR/ 1 bath - FOR LEASE - Abilene, Texas - Completely remodeled and move-in ready this 4 bedroom/ 1 bath, single family home features a beautiful ceramic tile backsplash in the kitchen, fresh paint inside and out, new carpet and more!
North E. Hwy 80
718 Byrd
718 Byrd Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3106 sqft
Large home near HSU, ACU, Hendrick & More - Very unique 2 story, 4 bedroom home in a beautiful neighborhood! Great room has a 2 story fireplace and an amazing view with a huge wall of windows. This property is truly one of a kind.
Original Town South
129 Carriage Hills Parkway
129 Carriage Hills Pkwy, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1703 sqft
Brand new construction, ready for move in! 4 bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan with granite throughout. Property is located in AISD, but children can currently attend Wylie schools. Renter to verify AISD school zones.
Cobb Park Area
466 Clinton Street
466 Clinton Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
680 sqft
Fresh & newly renovated apartment! This is an upstairs apartment with approx 680 sq ft with nice size rooms with aliving room, bedroom, bath, and kitchen with a dining area. Furnished with a washer & dryer, refrigerator and range.
Buck Creek Area
2218 Independence Boulevard
2218 Independence Blvd, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1111 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located on the North side of Abilene. This property is newly painted and has a garage, fireplace, and a fenced in backyard. All kitchen appliances are included. Ready to rent on August 19th!
Cobb Park Area
1349 Lillius
1349 Lillius Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1060 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with everything you need!! - Great affordable starter home seated on large corner lot is MOVE IN READY!! Nice Covered parking area, and lots of recent updates! Brand new windows installed! new HVAC, lots of updated plumbing,
Cobb Park Area
1765 N 11th Street
1765 North 11th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1702 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath dollhouse that won't last long! Recently remodeled with all new paint, fixtures, carpet, faucets, and cermacic tile in both showers! Beautiful, brand new flagstone porch. Central heat and air.
Abilene Heights Area
542 EN 16th
542 East North 16th Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
Cute studio apartment walking distance to ACU! All appliances furnished! Water paid! 1 car garage!
Original Town North
856 Mulberry St
856 Mulberry Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1011 sqft
New Listing - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - for lease - This delightful cottage is going to go fast! Updated 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath, single family home located in the Original Town North area of Abilene! All new roof, granite kitchen countertops, stove, flooring,
Abilene Heights Area
2682 Madison
2682 Madison Avenue, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1230 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house walking distance to ACU and close to Hendricks Hospital. New carpet in the bedrooms and new paint through out the house. 2 car garage with opener. Call for a showing.
Buck Creek Area
2165 Continental Avenue
2165 Continental Ave, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1643 sqft
HOME IS OCCUPIED! Great floor plan with large island kitchen, spacious master bedroom with luxury master bath. Split bedrooms and covered back yard patio.
Cobb Park Area
1782 North 15th Street
1782 North 15th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
1782 North 15th Street - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with CH/CA. Large fenced backyard and extra long driveway. This home will have new carpet installed in the bedrooms prior to move in. Pets must be approved by owner. (RLNE5932668)
North College
1325 Cedar St #5
1325 Cedar Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
717 sqft
1325 Cedar St #5 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom/1 bath duplex - FOR LEASE - This beautifully remodeled, 2 bedroom/1 bath, multi-family duplex boasts fresh paint, all new flooring, fixtures, and refrigerator and is conveniently located inside the
Cobb Park Area
1789 N. 17th
1789 North 17th Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
962 sqft
1789 N. 17th Available 09/10/20 Adorable & Affordable 2 bedroom house!! - Spacious 2 bedroom with a large backyard. Close to the colleges and Hendricks! Fresh paint, new flooring, and ready for move in! This is a must see! (RLNE2969326)
Abilene Heights Area
2125 Cedar Crest
2125 Cedar Crest Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1707 sqft
2125 Cedar Crest - 4 bedroom, 2 bath located on the north side of Abilene. (RLNE5851962)
Cobb Park Area
1022 Merchant St
1022 Merchant Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
2 bedroom Duplex - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3613911)
North E. Hwy 80
801 MILFORD
801 Milford Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1825 sqft
801 MILFORD Available 08/06/20 801 MILFORD - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with newer laminate floors and rear entry 2 car garage. New fence with other upgrades. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2693198)
Original Town South
267 Sweet Pea Path
267 Sweet Pea Path, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1726 sqft
267 Sweet Pea Path Available 08/07/20 267 Sweet Pea - New Construction! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath with granite counters, luxury vinyl plank throughout. Large separate free standing tub in the master bathroom and separate shower.
North E. Hwy 80
948 Ruswood Circle
948 Ruswood Cir, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home near ACU-Hendrick Medical Plaza. This home has 1800 sqft and has recently been through a remodel with all new flooring, paint, appliances, etc.