12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Angelo, TX

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Park on Paint Rock
850 Paint Rock Rd, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
850 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$820
1008 sqft
WELCOME TO ARDEN RIDGE\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Cielo Vista
34 Cielo Vista Plz, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1168 sqft
Just a few minutes from parks, schools and the freeway. Corporate and short-term leases available. Pet-friendly. Each home features a private, fenced yard, fireplaces and two carports with storage. Outdoor kitchen and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
River Ranch
4225 S Jackson St, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Stylish apartments in the heart of San Angelo. Close to Rio Vista Park and San Angelo Stadium. Amenities include fitness center, pool and library. Each apartment has air conditioning and lots of storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
Sedona Ranch
2901 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
899 sqft
Minutes to Southwest Plaza Shopping Center and College Hills Unidad Park. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets in a community with numerous recreational amenities. Select apartments feature stainless steel appliances and private outdoor living spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1035 sqft
A vibrant community near area parks and shops. Each home includes a walk-in closet, fenced-in backyard or private balcony, and vaulted ceilings. Short-term leases available. On-site fitness center and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1137 sqft
Welcome home to The BLVD Apartments! Our gated community offers alluring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with faux-wood flooring, beautiful kitchens with updated appliances and granite countertops, large
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Harvard House
2465 Harvard Avenue, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
1285 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
3017 Chestnut St
3017 Chestnut St, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house freshly paint, new appliances and new flooring. Centrally located just minutes away from everything. Stack-able washer & dryer included. Large back yard with extra storage.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
2206 Joy Rd
2206 Joy Rd, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1852 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 living room home is located on the main lake and has incredible views. Spacious living room with a wood burning fire place for those cold days and gorgeous views of the lake year round.

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1012 Austin St
1012 Austin St, San Angelo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
836 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex located in Santa Rita near ASU with CH/CA, carpet, stove, refrigerator, and off street parking. 1 year lease, ABSOLUTELY NO pets, NO smoking.

June 2020 San Angelo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Angelo Rent Report. San Angelo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Angelo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

San Angelo rents increased slightly over the past month

San Angelo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Angelo stand at $767 for a one-bedroom apartment and $984 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. San Angelo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Angelo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Angelo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in San Angelo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. San Angelo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • San Angelo's median two-bedroom rent of $984 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% rise in San Angelo.
    • While San Angelo's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Angelo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in San Angelo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

